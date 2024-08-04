Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VERA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

VERA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.