Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VERA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VERA stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.99.
VERA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
