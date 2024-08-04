Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,205 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

