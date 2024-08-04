Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.79

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.79 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 1696449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Vital Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 4,448.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

