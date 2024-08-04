Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vivid Seats Price Performance
Shares of SEAT stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vivid Seats
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.