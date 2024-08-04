Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

