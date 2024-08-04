Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

VOD opened at $9.30 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 41,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

