Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

