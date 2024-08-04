Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.44 million, a PE ratio of -165.97 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.