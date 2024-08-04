W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $1,015.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.13.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $952.79 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $924.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $945.30.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

