Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.83

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 126717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $863.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Wabash National by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 755,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

