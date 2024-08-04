Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.40

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 118620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.