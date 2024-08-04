Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

