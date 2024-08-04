WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €36.50 ($39.67) and last traded at €36.80 ($40.00). Approximately 1,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.00 ($40.22).
WashTec Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94.
WashTec Company Profile
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.
