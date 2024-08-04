WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €36.50 ($39.67) and last traded at €36.80 ($40.00). Approximately 1,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.00 ($40.22).

WashTec Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94.

WashTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.