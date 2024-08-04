Wedbush Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $46.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.86% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 392.36% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

