Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,285,913. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

