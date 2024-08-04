Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

