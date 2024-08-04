Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $110.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $136.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

