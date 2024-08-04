Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $63.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

