Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $185.00

Boeing had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the aircraft producer's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company's current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.65.

NYSE BA opened at $169.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.28. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

