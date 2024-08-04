Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 6.5%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.08 and last traded at $53.17. Approximately 7,296,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,044,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

