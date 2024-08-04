West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $344,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $300.28 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.53 and its 200-day moving average is $354.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

