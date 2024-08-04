Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Several equities analysts recently commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
