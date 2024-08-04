Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Westlake by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Vertical Research cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $137.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

