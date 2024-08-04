Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Sells $59,100.00 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WHLR opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $1,130.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up about 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

