WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,021 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,224.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,224.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,335,913.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,889 shares of company stock valued at $267,754. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

WOW opened at $5.19 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 39.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

