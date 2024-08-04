Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Winmark worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

Winmark Trading Down 3.3 %

WINA stock opened at $365.40 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $330.25 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.27 and its 200 day moving average is $364.25.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total value of $236,167.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Winmark

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.