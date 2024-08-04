Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,346.00

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,346 ($17.31) and last traded at GBX 1,348.76 ($17.35), with a volume of 90439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,408 ($18.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,964.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,449.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,511.26.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

