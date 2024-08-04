Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.40

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €12.40 ($13.48) and last traded at €12.10 ($13.15), with a volume of 45962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.40 ($13.48).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

