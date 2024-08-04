Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $71,677,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,266 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,382,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WH. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $1,314,144 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

