Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

