Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

XEL stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

