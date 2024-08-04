Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.
Xcel Energy Price Performance
XEL stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Xcel Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Energy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.