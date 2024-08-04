XPO (NYSE:XPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. XPO has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.68.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

