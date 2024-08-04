Zachary Nelson Sells 8,442 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $97,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.5 %

FRSH opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

