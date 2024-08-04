Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after buying an additional 600,804 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $180.59 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

