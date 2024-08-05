11,646 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Diodes by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,703,000 after purchasing an additional 282,089 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 15.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 189,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,284. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

