11,646 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Diodes by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,703,000 after purchasing an additional 282,089 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 15.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 189,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,284. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD
Insider Activity at Diodes
In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Put Option Volume Means a Bullish Future for Marriott Stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- PulteGroup is Buying Back $1.5 Billion in Stock During a Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.