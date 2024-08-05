1,202 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,398,000 after buying an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DT Midstream by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $61,638,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DTM. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

