132,624 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 265,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.91 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.18%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

