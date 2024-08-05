155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.28 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

