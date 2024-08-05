16,392 Shares in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,374 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 269,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $6,861,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $69.63.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

