186,920 Shares in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 186,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,677,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.25% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,520,000.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $65.31 on Monday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Quality ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

