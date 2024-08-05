22,307 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.53. 332,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.