3,030 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

EOG stock opened at $122.92 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.78.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

