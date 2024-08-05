34,379 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $208,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $349,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $208,792.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $846.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

