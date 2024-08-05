49,658 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

