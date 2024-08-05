50,888 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

