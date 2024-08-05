582 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

