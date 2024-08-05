5,946 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.27. 64,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,840. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

