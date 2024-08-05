598 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $102.35 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

