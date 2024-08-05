5N Plus (VNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%.

TSE:VNP opened at C$5.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.06. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37. The firm has a market cap of C$517.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.21.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

