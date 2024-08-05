8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. 8X8’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
8X8 Price Performance
NASDAQ EGHT opened at $2.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.
