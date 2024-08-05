A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of A10 Networks worth $97,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 271,303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 81,908 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $962.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATEN. StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

